Bryant (3-2) vs. Niagara (0-3)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara squares off against Bryant in an early season matchup. Bryant blew out Northern Vermont-Lyndon by 49 at home on Friday. Niagara lost 89-80 at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Niagara has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. James Towns, Marcus Hammond, Raheem Solomon and Nicholas Kratholm have combined to account for 63 percent of all Purple Eagles scoring this season.ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Grant has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 47 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25