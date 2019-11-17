Chicago takes on Buffalo, aims for 4th straight home win

Buffalo Sabres (10-6-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-7-4, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Buffalo looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Blackhawks are 5-3-2 at home. Chicago has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 78.7% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 4-4-1 on the road. Buffalo has surrendered 14 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 10 goals and has recorded 25 points. Dylan Strome has totaled three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 12 total assists and has recorded 13 points. Jack Eichel has recorded eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Johan Larsson: day to day (upper body).