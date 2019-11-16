Beauvillier, Islanders rally past Flyers for shootout win

New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle, right, scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. New York won 4-3. AP Photo

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice during New York’s three-goal, third-period rally, and the Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night.

Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal combined to erase a 3-0 deficit in the final 13 minutes of regulation, and Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored in the shootout.

The Islanders are on a 13-0-1 roll that’s vaulted them into second place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington. It’s New York’s longest stretch without a regulation loss since a 15-game run in 1982.

After getting stymied by goaltender Brian Elliott for most of the evening, the Islanders broke through when Beauvillier took advantage of the Flyers’ sloppy line change before beating Elliott.

Barzal slammed one past Elliott on a power play with 6:22 left, and Beauvillier got his fourth goal in two games with 2:04 left.

Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots and turned away Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux in the shootout.

Couturier got the game’s first goal on a wrist shot that deflected off defenseman Nick Leddy’s stick in the first period.

Ivan Provorov scored on a power play with 24 seconds left in the first. He one-timed Couturier’s feed for his fourth goal of the season.

Oskar Lindblom added his ninth of the season midway through the second period.

NOTES: Philadelphia has posted points in eight of nine games. A seven-game points streak for the Flyers was snapped with a 2-1 loss at Ottawa Friday. ... The Flyers are 6-1-3 at home. ... Saturday night was the first time in six games the Flyers scored more than two goals in regulation, dating to a 4-1 win over Carolina on Nov. 5. Philadelphia was 3-2 in the previous five games, with all three wins coming in either overtime or a shootout. ... Greiss entered leading the NHL in save percentage (.942) and had allowed more than two goals only once in nine starts. His 1.88 goals against average was second behind Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Starts a two-game road trip Tuesday night at Florida.

Islanders: Plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.