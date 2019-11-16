Manigault closes strong, New Mexico stops McNeese 90-80

Corey Manigault scored a career-high 24 points, including six straight points for New Mexico in the closing minutes Saturday in a 90-80 win over McNeese.

Fittingly, it was Manigault’s steal — his third — with 25 seconds remaining that finally sealed it for New Mexico (4-0).

With the game tied at 78-78 and 2:26 left, Manigault hit two foul shots, a short jumper then a dunk off a steal from J.J. Caldwell – who had 10 assists – to put the Lobos up 82-78 with 41 seconds left.

JaQuan Lyle added 18 for New Mexico and Carlton Bragg snagged 18 rebounds.

Shamarkus Kennedy had 26 points, nine rebounds and six blocks, Dru Kuxhausen had 21 points and Leondre Washington added 18 for Cowboys (1-4).

New Mexico had a field day when It came picking pockets, snaring 17 steals while forcing 22 Cowboys turnovers. Bragg led the way with five and Caldwell added four. It helped lead to a 32-10 New Mexico advantage in fast break points.

BIG PICTURE

McNeese: After two more payday games to close the month, McNeese State is home for five straight games and chance to get the record turned around to end the year.

New Mexico: The Lobos continued their string of strong and versatile offensive performances, reaching 90 points for a fourth straight game and it was the third time at least five players reached double digits.

UP NEXT

McNeese: The Cowboys head home to play Arlington Baptist, the only home game in a five-game stretch.

New Mexico: It’s rivalry week coming up for New Mexico as the Lobos visit UTEP on Tuesday and New Mexico State on Thursday. The game against the Aggies is the first of the annual two-game series between the state’s only two DI programs.