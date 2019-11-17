No. 7 Maryland routs Oakland 80-50

Maryland guard Hakim Hart, left, goes up for a shot as Oakland guard Madison Monroe (21) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 80-50. AP Photo

Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 7 Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland 80-50 Saturday.

Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.

After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (3-2) with 18 points. The Golden Grizzlies shot 36.5%, were outrebounded 40-30 and went 6 for 15 at the foul line.

The Terrapins used layups by Smith and Morsell to turn a 35-22 halftime lead into a 17-point cushion. Minutes later, Morsell contributed a pair of 3-pointers to a 12-3 run that made it 56-31 with 12:28 left.

Morsell, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, went 6 for 8 from the field and had seven rebounds in only 21 minutes.

No. 9 VIRGINIA 60, COLUMBIA 42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff scored 13 points each and Virginia beat Columbia.

Kihei Clark added 10 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.

Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season. The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.

No. 10 VILLANOVA 78, OHIO 54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead Villanova past Ohio.

Villanova (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead. Bey and Moore combined for 9-for-12 shooting and 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points.

The Wildcats finished 14 of 31 from long range. Ohio shot 3 of 20, with its first conversion from Ben Vander Plas three minutes into the second half.

Vander Plas led the Bobcats (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Preston added 16 points and eight assists.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Colin Gillespie scored 10 points for Villanova.

No. 13 MEMPHIS 102, ALCORN STATE 56

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lester Quinones had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa added 20 points, sending Memphis to a romp over Alcorn State.

Top recruit James Wiseman was sidelined because of eligibility issues, but Memphis hardly missed him in bouncing back from its first defeat of the season, an 82-74 loss to Oregon on Tuesday night.

DJ Jeffries finished with 15 points and Tyler Harris and Lance Thomas added 11 each for Memphis (3-1). Isaiah Attles led Alcorn State (1-3) with 13 points while Troymain Crosby had 10.

This was Memphis’ first game without Wiseman, the freshman center who was last season’s top recruit in the country. He was declared ineligible because Memphis coach Penny Hardaway helped with the family’s moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis two years ago when Hardaway was coach at East High School. Wiseman’s status is in limbo while the NCAA considers disciplinary action.

TENNESSEE 75, No. 20 WASHINGTON 62

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Lamonte Turner had 16 points and Tennessee upset Washington.

Yves Pons scored 15 points, John Fulkerson had 14 and Turner added seven rebounds and eight assists as the Volunteers improved to 3-0 and handed Washington its first loss in three games this season.

The game was the middle feature in the James Naismith Hall of Fame Classic, an NCAA triple header at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto, home of the defending NBA-champion Raptors.

Washington, which began its season with a neutral-site win over ranked Baylor, didn't fare so well north of the border, falling behind by as many as 14 against the Volunteers.

The Huskies struggled for the second straight game. Washington overcame an awful offensive first half to pull away for a 56-46 win over Mount St. Mary's Tuesday.

Nahziah Carter had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Jaden McDaniels scored 15 for the Huskies.

No. 23 LSU 75, NICHOLLS STATE 65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days had a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds to help LSU beat Nicholls State.

Emmitt Williams added 11 points and a season-best 12 boards for the Tigers (2-1).

Skylar Mays was the leading scorer for the Tigers (2-1) with 18 points. Trendon Watford scored 17 points — all but three in the first half — for LSU.

Dexter McClanahan was the top scorer for the Colonels (2-2) with 20 points. D’Angelo Hunter had 15 points for Nicholls State.

The Tigers took control of the game by scoring ten consecutive points in the second half to break a 48-48 tie. Days had two field goals in this stretch. The Colonels came no closer than five points the rest of the game.

Nicholls State took a 29-21 lead in the first half after scoring nine consecutive points. McClanahan made two baskets, including a 3-pointer, during that stretch.

No. 25 COLORADO 71, SAN DIEGO 53

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, helping Colorado run past scrappy San Diego for coach Tad Boyle's 10th winner in 10 home openers.

Tyler Bey added 14 points and two impressive blocked shots on Braun Hartfield, one a thunderous rejection and the other a swipe and steal that was equally athletic.

Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wight IV each chipped in 11 points for the Buffaloes (2-0), who avenged losses to the Toreros (2-3) in each of the last seasons.