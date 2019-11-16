Sports
Kirk seals game with sack, Illinois St holds off Missouri St
James Robinson rushed for 155 yards to move into second on the Illinois State career list, Luther Kirk sealed it with a sack on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds and the Redbirds held off Missouri State 17-12 on Saturday.
Illinois State led 17-9 with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter but an interception and fumble on its next two possessions kept Missouri State in it. Robinson fumbled it at Illinois State’s 32 with 2:17 remaining and Missouri State went eight plays to get to the 3 but Peyton Huslig rolled to his right and was tackled for a nine-yard loss on fourth down.
Brady Davis passed for 65 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois State (8-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), which is ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll. The Redbirds had three players attempt a pass with Bryce Jefferson and Jack Baltz throwing interceptions. Robinson reached 100 yards, on 29 carries, for the sixth time this season.
Huslig was intercepted twice for Missouri State (1-9, 1-6).
