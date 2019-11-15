Lucas carries Milwaukee over Kansas City 61-52

Te'Jon Lucas tallied 15 points and 10 assists to carry Milwaukee to a 61-52 win over Kansas City on Friday night.

Lucas shot 8 of 10 from the floor and made all six of his free throws, but also committed seven turnovers. Josh Thomas had 14 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee (3-1). Wil Sessoms and Darius Roy added 12 points apiece.

Rob Whitfield had 10 points for the Kangaroos (1-3). Brandon McKissic added 10 points. Javan White had nine rebounds.

Milwaukee faces North Dakota at home on Tuesday. Kansas City plays Bacone at home on Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25