Dickey leads UNC-Greensboro past Tennessee Tech 64-30

James Dickey had 12 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro rolled past Tennessee Tech 64-30 on Friday night.

Michael Hueitt Jr. had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (3-1). Isaiah Miller added 11 points and Kyrin Galloway had three blocks.

Darius Allen scored seven points and Jr. Clay had eight rebounds and four points for the Golden Eagles (1-3).

UNC Greensboro takes on Montana State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech faces Appalachian State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25