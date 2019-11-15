Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Columbus square off

St. Louis Blues (12-3-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-8-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues.

The Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-1 in home games. Columbus is the last team in the NHL averaging only 6.2 points per game.

The Blues have gone 7-2-1 away from home. St. Louis is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Ryan O'Reilly with 0.7.

St. Louis took down Columbus 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Nash leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-two in 17 games played this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois has collected three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

O'Reilly leads the Blues with 14 total assists and has collected 19 points. Alex Pietrangelo has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: None listed.