Charlotte faces Detroit on 4-game skid

Detroit Pistons (4-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Charlotte aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Hornets take on Detroit.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets shot 44.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit went 41-41 overall and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 6.9 steals, 4 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger), Dwayne Bacon Jr.: day to day (knee).

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell Jr.: day to day (groin), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).