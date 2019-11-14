Phillips lifts Longwood over St. Francis (Brooklyn) 86-77

Lorenzo Phillips had 23 points as Longwood beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 86-77 on Thursday night for its fourth straight home victory.

Phillips was 7 of 12 from the floor and made all six of his free-throw attempts for Longwood’s first 20-point game of the season.

Jaylon Wilson had 15 points for Longwood (3-1), which was coming off the program’s largest margin of victory in an 85-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. Jordan Cintron added a career-high 14 points and Juan Munoz had 10.

Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (1-2). Chauncey Hawkins added 13 points and Unique McLean had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Longwood takes on Randolph College at home on Friday. St. Francis faces North Carolina State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25