Jackson carries Grambling St. over SE Louisiana 81-70

Devante Jackson scored a career-high 26 points as Grambling State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Gaston had 17 points, including 9 of 10 at the free throw line, and six rebounds for Grambling State, which is off to a 3-0 start. Ivy Smith Jr. added 12 points.

Grambling led for all but 1:36 of the game and built leads as large as 14 points. Southeastern Louisiana came as close as 64-62 on a Pape Diop free throw with 6:21 remaining in the game. Smith drove for a layup to start a Grambling 10-0 run in which the Lions were 0-for-6.

Tyron Brewer had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (1-2). Brandon Gonzalez added 13 points. Von Julien had 12 points.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Grambling State matches up against San Jose State on the road next Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Mobile at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25