New Jersey hosts Ottawa on 3-game home skid

Ottawa Senators (6-10-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-7-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Ottawa looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Devils are 2-4-2 against conference opponents. New Jersey averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

The Senators are 4-6-0 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team with eight total penalties.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palmieri leads the Devils with six goals and has totaled 11 points. Jack Hughes has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 12 points, scoring eight goals and adding four assists. Anthony Duclair has collected five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body).

Senators Injuries: Jonathan Davidsson: day to day (lower-body).