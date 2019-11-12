Mike lifts SMU past New Orleans 77-64

Isiaha Mike scored 22 points as SMU beat New Orleans 77-64 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Jolly added 20 points for SMU (2-0) and Feron Hunt had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Troy Green scored a career-high 20 points for the Privateers (1-2). Damion Rosser added 14 points. Gerrale Gates had 12 points.

SMU faces Jackson State at home on Saturday. New Orleans plays Mississippi St. on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25