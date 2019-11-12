Littlejohn’s last second shot gives Tenn. St. 79-78 win

Michael Littlejohn drained a jump shot at the last tick of the clock to give Tennessee State a 79-78 victory over Lipscomb on Tuesday night.

Lipscomb came from 10 points down with 2:00 left to play and held the lead for exactly seven seconds after KJ Johnson nailed a jumper.

The Tigers (2-1) were up 77-67 with 2:00 remaining. Johnson led the Lipscomb charge to get into the lead momentarily as he drove for a layup after a steal, nailed a 3-pointer and dropped in two free throws to close to 77-74 with 1:27 left. Andrew Fleming followed with a layup to trail 77-76 as the Tigers were scoreless in the final 3:00 until Littlejohn hit the winning jumper.

Littlejohn finished with 23 points, making 5 of 8 from deep. Wesley Harris had 13 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Johnson led Lipscomb (1-2) with 16 points. Michael Buckland added 14 and Fleming finished with 13.