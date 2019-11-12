Pacheco-Ortiz leads Liberty past SC State 65-39

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points as Liberty romped past South Carolina State 65-39 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Homesley had 10 points and six rebounds for Liberty (3-0). Darius McGhee added six rebounds. Scottie James had 12 rebounds for the hosts.

Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (1-2). Damni Applewhite added nine rebounds.

Liberty takes on East Carolina on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Wilberforce at home on Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25