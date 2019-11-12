CSU goes up against Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (2-1) vs. Colorado State (1-1)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup. Nebraska Omaha easily beat Bethune-Cookman by 29 at home on Monday. Colorado State lost 89-55 on the road to Duke on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The Mavericks have been led by the sophomore duo of Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole. Pile is averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Akinwole is putting up 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game. The Rams have been led by seniors Kris Martin and Nico Carvacho. Martin has averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Carvacho has put up 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Nebraska Omaha's JT Gibson has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over his last three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Nebraska Omaha has held opposing teams to 60.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

