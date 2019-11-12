Ducks take on the Red Wings on 3-game slide

Detroit Red Wings (6-12-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-8-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim looks to break its three-game skid when the Ducks play Detroit.

The Ducks have gone 6-3-1 in home games. Anaheim has scored four power-play goals, converting on 8.5% of chances.

The Red Wings are 2-7-0 on the road. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 11 total goals.

Anaheim beat Detroit 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg has recorded 14 total points while scoring seven goals and adding seven assists for the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf has recorded five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 10 total assists and has collected 16 points. Mantha has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.