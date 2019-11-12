Winthrop upsets No. 18 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 61-59

Winthrop guard Chandler Vaudrin (52) shoots over Saint Mary's guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Moraga, Calif. Winthrop upset 18th-ranked Saint Mary's 61-59. AP Photo

Chandler Vaudrin scored 19 points to help Winthrop edge No. 18 Saint Mary's 61-59 on Monday night.

Josh Ferguson had 14 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (2-1). D.J. Burns added 12 points.

The Eagles were up 61-57 with 13 seconds left before Jordan Ford hit a layup to get the Gaels (1-1) within two. Russell Jones then missed a free throw with seven seconds left giving the Saint Mary's one last chance. Ford's shot missed with a second left and Winthrop held on for the win.

Ford had 22 points for the Gaels. Malik Fitts added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Krebs had 15 points.

Winthrop led 26-25 at the half and was up 54-47 with just over 4 minutes left.