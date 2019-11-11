Lovan scores 21 to carry UAB over Alabama A&M 74-52

Tavin Lovan had a career-high 21 points as UAB routed Alabama A&M 74-52 on Monday night.

Jalen Benjamin added 19 points and Kassim Nicholson chipped in 10 with nine rebounds for the Blazers (2-0).

UAB shot 50% from the floor (27-54) while limiting the Bulldogs to 22-of-57 shooting.

Cameron Alford had 14 points for the Bulldogs (0-2). Garrett Hicks added 12 points.

UAB takes on Utah Valley at home on Friday. Alabama A&M takes on Cincinnati on the road on Thursday.

