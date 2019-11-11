Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory Saturday.

The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from 'Bama.

The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to three times to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The showdown lived up to its billing as a duel between two high-powered offenses and star quarterbacks with President Donald Trump attending. Tua Tagovailoa launched an 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:21 left after the Tigers' own scoring march.

Justin Jefferson recovered the onside kick and LSU ran out the clock.

Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes and ran for 64 yards. Clyde Edwards Helaire ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass.

Tagovailoa, 20 days removed from ankle surgery, was 21 of 40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and a fumble.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump knew where to go Saturday for home field advantage, finding comfort in the Deep South with college football fans cheering the nation's top two teams — and him.

His reception at the showdown between Louisiana State and Alabama contrasted with the scene at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, where was booed, and the mixed response to his appearance at a martial arts fight in New York.

Trump, sitting one tier above the field, waved as fans turned around to look up at the president. He smiled, gave a thumbs-up a few times and threw a couple of fist bumps into the air as the Alabama fans waved red and white pompoms in response. First lady Melania Trump got an equally enthusiastic welcome.

There was little sign of political sentiment on campus but plenty of bipartisan grumbling about the long lines to get in due to enhanced security.

The inflatable figure depicting a baby Donald Trump wearing a diaper, which has been seen at protests around the world, made an appearance in Tuscaloosa. A protester carried a sign that said "Roll Tide Impeach 45" and a woman held a signing saying she had sold her ticket and donated the money to the Alabama Democratic Party.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two lackluster seasons.

Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris' only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.

"As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success," athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference."

Morris is the second Power Five coach to be fired after last than two seasons on the job in eight days. Florida State fired Willie Taggart after 21 games last Sunday.

SOCCER

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelvin Leerdam scored his first career postseason goal on a deflected shot in the 57th minute, substitute Victor Rodriguez connected in the 76th and Raul Ruidiaz added the capper in the 90th to give the Seattle Sounders a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday in the MLS Cup for their second title in four seasons.

Playing before the second-largest crowd for an MLS Cup final, the Sounders withstood a nervy first 45 minutes before capitalizing on their opportunities in the second half.

Seattle became the sixth franchise in league history with multiple titles. The Sounders joined Houston, Sporting Kansas City and San Jose with two titles. The LA Galaxy have five, and D.C. United four.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Top-ranked Oregon stunned the U.S. women's national team 93-86 on Saturday to hand the Americans' their second loss to a college team in program history.

The Americans haven't lost a major international game since falling in the semifinals of the 2006 World Championships to Russia. The only other loss to a college program for the Americans came in 1999 when Tennessee won on a shot by Kara Lawson, who was a freshman that season, with 10 seconds left. The U.S. won the next 20 college games after that loss to the Lady Vols before Saturday.

Defeats have been rare for the U.S. over the past decade with the last two coming in an exhibition game against France in 2014 and a loss to the Czech Republic during a European tour in 2011.

The Americans were playing the fourth game of their college tour that started in Stanford last Saturday. Since that win over the Cardinal, the Americans have traveled nearly 5,000 miles while playing against Oregon State, Texas A&M and now Oregon.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Playing a night after the death of his brother, Cassius Winston had 17 points and 11 assists to lift No. 1 Michigan State to an emotional 100-47 victory over Binghamton in the Spartans' home opener Sunday night.

Zachary Winston, Cassius' younger brother, died after being hit by a westbound Amtrak train in Albion on Saturday night. He was a basketball player at Albion College.

Cassius Winston took his usual spot in Michigan State's starting lineup Sunday. The crowd observed a moment of silence in Zachary's honor, then Cassius assisted on Michigan State's first basket and sank his first shot, a 3-pointer from near the top of the key.

The game was a rout, as expected. Michigan State (1-1) rebounded easily from its season-opening loss Tuesday to No. 2 Kentucky. Xavier Tillman scored 17 points for the Spartans, and Aaron Henry added 16.

NBA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month with a broken left hand after colliding with San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday night.

The Celtics say Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis.

Hayward winced in pain after banging his left hand against Aldridge's chest attempting to get past the Spurs forward on a screen late in the first half. Hayward appeared to jam the hand once or twice more against Aldridge before exiting the game.

Hayward had nine points and two rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. He is averaging 20.3 points this season for the Celtics, who have won six straight entering Saturday's game.

The 6-foot-7 forward missed the 2017 season after breaking his leg six minutes into Boston's season opener.

NASCAR

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin made a mistake last week that could have ruined his season.

Undeterred after falling below the cutline to race for the championship, Hamlin boldly stated "It's not over" about his chances.

He proved that Sunday by winning at ISM Raceway to advance into NASCAR's title-deciding race for the first time since 2014. His victory eliminated NASCAR champion Joey Logano from the playoffs and gave Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota three of the slots in next week's championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner and a favorite to win the title, faced elimination after spinning last week at Texas and came to Phoenix determined to win and claim his spot in the final four.

Hamlin will race Gibbs teammates Busch and Martin Truex Jr., as well as Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing, for the championship. Gibbs, winner of 18 races this season, and Toyota have three of the slots in the final four.

GOLF

PHOENIX (AP) — Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup.

Instead, the South African could only watch from the fairway as Maggert's shot on the par-4 17th landed in front of the pin, bounced once and dropped for a stunning conclusion to the season.

McCarron tied for 27th and could only watch from the clubhouse as Maggert delivered the winning shot for both of them.

McCarron won a $1 million bonus.

Maggert had to make an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th in regulation to close with a 5-under 66 and force a playoff. Goosen birdied three of his last four holes for a 64. He had an 8-foot birdie chance on the 17th in the playoff until Maggert holed his wedge.

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — England's Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-equaling six-man playoff that finished under floodlights.

Hatton defeated Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole Sunday to win his fourth title in memorable circumstances in Antalya.

Hatton, Schwab, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez, Benjamin Hebert and Erik Van Rooyen had all finished tied on 20 under to set up the third six-man playoff in European Tour history.

SHIGA, Japan (AP) —Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to win the LPGA Japan Classic by three strokes on Sunday.

Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).

Minjee Lee finished in third place at 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

Gaby Lopez, who started the final round in second place three strokes back, offset a pair of birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 72 that left her tied for sixth place with three others including two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng (70).

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, was tied for 24th place after a 71.