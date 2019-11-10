Blue Bombers beat Stampeders 35-14 to reach CFL’s West final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler, right, celebrates his touchdown agains the Calgary Stampeders with Zach Collaros during a Canadian Football League playoff game in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Jeff McIntosh

Zach Collaros completed 11 of 21 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-14 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League's West semifinal.

The Blue Bombers will travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Sunday in the West final.

Nic Demski, Darvin Adams and Chris Streveler scored touchdowns and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.

Calgary won the Grey Cup last season.