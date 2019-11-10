Haskett scores 14 to lead Harvard over Maine 67-46

Rio Haskett and Robert Baker scored 14 points apiece as Harvard rolled past Maine 67-46 on Sunday.

Chris Lewis added 10 points for the Crimson (2-1), who shot 53% from the floor (26 of 49). Justin Bassey had three of Harvard's 12 steals in the game.

Sergio El Darwich led the Black Bears (1-1) with 18 points. Nedeljko Prijovic pitched in with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrew Fleming scored 10.

Maine made just 17 of 50 shots from the floor (34, including 4 of 15 from 3-point range (27%).

Harvard is coming off its seventh Ivy League championship in the past nine years and returned 97 percent of its scoring from last season.

