Romney’s 3 TD passes lead BYU to 31-24 win over Liberty

Baylor Romney completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns and BYU beat Liberty 31-24 on Saturday night.

Micah Simon had seven receptions for 91 yards and a score and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Matt Bushman and Sione Finau had 10 carries for 69 yards for BYU.

On the first possession of the game, Liberty (6-4) used a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Stephen Calvert's 19-yard touchdown pass to Zac Foutz to take a 7-0 lead but the Cougars (5-4) scored the next 17 points, and 24 of the next 27, to take the lead for good. Romney's 2-yard TD pass to Simon tied it midway through the first quarter, Jake Oldroyd kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second and Bushman's touchdown made it 17-7 at halftime.

Romney threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Aleva Hifo and 17 yards to Moroni Laulu-Pututau in the second half.

Calvert completed 27 of 45 for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Antonio Gandy-Golden had 10 receptions for 162 yards and a score for the Flames.