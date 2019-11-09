Cohen, Karnik help Lehigh hold off Albany 74-70

Jordan Cohen had 17 points and James Karnik added 15 to go with three blocks as Lehigh held off a late Albany rally to beat the Great Danes 74-70 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (1-1) closed out the first half on a 21-10 run to take a 37-27 lead into the break. Lehigh was up 54-39 midway in the second half and led 69-59 with 4:01 remaining in the game.

Albany's Cameron Healy made four-straight free throws to close the gap to 69-63 before Lehigh's Marques Wilson hit a jumper. Albany answered when Antonio Rizzuto drained a 3 to trail 71-66 with 2:06 left. Jeameril Wilson followed with a layup to stretch the margin to 73-66 before Malachi De Sousa nailed a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining. Albany's Romani Hansen split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to make it 73-70 to close out Albany's scoring.

Healy had 21 points and Rizzuto totaled 12 for Albany (0-1).