Tigers use 3 TD run to break away from Stony Brook 31-14

Tom Flacco passed for two touchdowns and Towson used a run of unanswered points to defeat Stony Brook 31-14 Saturday.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) trailed Stony Brook 7-3 in the second quarter before scoring 14 points to close out the first half and seven more to open the second half. The 21-0 run put the game away.

Shane Leatherbury scored on a 12-yard run with 4:43 left in the second quarter and, after a Stony Brook three-and-out, Yeedee Thaenrat scored from the 1 as the Tigers ended the half with a 17-7 lead.

Towson, ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches' poll, opened the second half with a 69-yard drive capped by a 12-yard pass from Flacco to Leatherbury, who had beat his man to the back of the end zone.

Tyquell Fields passed for 241 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the Seawolves (5-5, 2-4) but was intercepted three times. He also rushed for 77 yards.

Nick Anderson caught both touchdown passes.