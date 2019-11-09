Pemberton, Buie lead Hofstra over Monmouth 94-74

Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie scored 17 points apiece as Hofstra rolled past Monmouth 94-74 on Saturday.

Issac Kante added 15 points for the Pride. Buie also had eight assists to total 363 in his career.

Jalen Ray had 14 points for Hofstra (1-1).

Deion Hammond had 13 points for the Hawks (1-1). Nikkei Rutty added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ray Salnave had 10 points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hofstra plays Bucknell on the road on Wednesday. Monmouth plays Kansas State on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25