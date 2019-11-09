Golden State faces Oklahoma City following Russell’s 52-point outing

Golden State Warriors (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Golden State faces the Oklahoma City Thunder after D'Angelo Russell's 52-point outing in the Warriors' 125-119 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Oklahoma City finished 28-24 in Western Conference action and 27-14 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Thunder shot 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game last season, 43.2 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 19.1 on fast breaks.

Oklahoma City and Golden State play for the second time this season. The Thunder won 120-92 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Oct. 27. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, and Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: out (finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).