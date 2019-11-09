Suzuki takes 3-stroke lead at LPGA’s Japan Classic

Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday.

Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course to finish her two rounds at 12-under 132. Gaby Lopez shot 67 and was in second place in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

Australian Hannah Green, who held a share of the lead with Suzuki after the opening round on Friday, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka struggled with her game and finished with a 76 that included five bogeys and a double bogey.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, shot a 68 to move up the leaderboard after an opening-round 74 and was 10 strokes behind Suzuki.