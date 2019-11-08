Moss, Gaston score 22 each as Grambling tops Ecclesia 147-52

Prince Moss and Anthony Gaston scored 22 points apiece as Grambling State romped past Ecclesia 147-52 on Friday night.

Tra'Michael Moton had 17 points and six steals for Grambling State (2-0). Kelton Edwards added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Grambling State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Deondre Phillips had 19 points for the Royals, an NCCAA school. He also had nine turnovers but no assists. Zachary McGee added 12 points.

Grambling State faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25