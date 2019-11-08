Scott leads Rider past Delaware St. 81-54

Frederick Scott had 13 points to lead five Rider players in double figures as the Broncs easily defeated Delaware State 81-54 on Friday night.

Dimencio Vaughn and Stevie Jordan added 12 points apiece for the Broncs. Christian Ings chipped in 11 points, and Tyere Marshall had 10. Vaughn also had seven rebounds for the Broncs.

John Crosby had 14 points for the Hornets (0-1). John Stansbury added 13 points. Ameer Bennett had nine rebounds.

Rider (2-0) plays at Arizona State on Nov. 17. Delaware State plays at Manhattan on Tuesday.

