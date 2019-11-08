Cubbage scores 19 to lead Marist past VMI 58-56

Michael Cubbage had 19 points, including the tying and go-ahead buckets in the final minute, and Marist edged VMI 58-56 on Friday night.

Cubbage tied it at 56 with a short jumper in the lane, then VMI's Kamdyn Curfman missed a 3-pointer and Marist's Zion Tordoff rebounded with 26 seconds remaining.

Marist essentially played for one shot. Cubbage started at the top of the key, drove the lane to his right and made a well-guarded bank shot with 3 seconds remaining for Marist's first lead. VMI inbounded and Garrett Gilkeson attempted a running jumper near the halfcourt line. The shot hit the left side of the rim and did not fall.

Zion Tordoff had 14 points and matched Cubbage with seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-0). Tyler Saint-Furcy added 10 points.

Jake Stephens had 12 points and three assists for the Keydets (0-2). Myles Lewis added 11 points. Garrett Gilkeson had eight rebounds.

Marist plays Hartford at home on Tuesday. VMI plays Presbyterian at home on Monday.

