Sports
Tenn. Tech goes for first win vs Martin Methodist
Martin Methodist vs. Tennessee Tech (0-1)
Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to battle the RedHawks of NAIA program Martin Methodist. Tennessee Tech lost 76-64 at Western Kentucky in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Eagles scored 65.5 points per contest in those 11 contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments