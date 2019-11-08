Tulsa visits UTA

Tulsa (1-0) vs. Texas-Arlington (1-0)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Texas-Arlington both look to put winning streaks together . Tulsa won 80-72 over Houston Baptist in its last outing. Texas-Arlington is coming off an 84-50 win over Texas-Dallas in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Tulsa got a 14-point win over Texas-Arlington when these two teams met last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa went 10-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Golden Hurricane gave up just 66.9 points per game while scoring 72.3 per outing. Texas-Arlington went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 62.3 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25