West scores 20 to lead Marshall past Robert Morris 67-60

Marshall's Cam Books-Harris (24) attempts to drive the baseline against Robert Morris' Josh Williams (0) during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Huntington, W.Va. Sholten Singer

Jarrod West had 20 points as Marshall got past Robert Morris 67-60 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 12 points for Marshall, including a go-ahead layup with 3:06 left that sparked a 10-2 run. Mikel Beyers added 11 points.

Yannis Mendy had 14 points for the Colonials, who trailed 33-27 at halftime. Josh Williams added 13 points, including four three-pointers. AJ Bramah had 11 points.

Marshall matches up against Toledo at home on Sunday. Robert Morris plays Notre Dame on the road on Saturday.

