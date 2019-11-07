Steffen hurt and will miss US CONCACAF Nations League games

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is hurt and will miss the United States' CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday the Fortuna Duesseldorf starter has left knee tendinitis.

Nine Europe-based players were added to the training camp roster, including Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Ajax defender Sergiño Dest, who could make his senior national team competitive debut. Pulisic was listed as a forward by coach Gregg Berhalter rather than a midfielder.

Also added were defenders John Brooks, Tim Ream and DeAndre Yedlin; midfielders Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales; and forwards Tyler Boyd and Josh Sargent.

The USSF said defender Mark McKenzie; midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Djordje Mihailovic; and forwards Jeremy Ebobisse and Jonathan Lewis will leave the training camp in Orlando, Florida, later this week and report to the under-23 team as it prepares for CONCACAF Olympic qualifying.

The U.S. plays Canada in Orlando on Nov. 15 and meets Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands. To advance to the Nations League semifinals, the Americans (1-1) must win both games and make up a goal difference of four against Canada (3-0).

The updated roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Netherlands), Chase Gasper (Minnesota), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles).

Midfielders: Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Duesseldorf, Germany), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Jackson Yueill (San Jose).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).