Russia denies any manipulation of key doping data

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov says there has been no manipulation of doping data, hardening the country's line on an issue which could threaten its participation at next year's Olympics.

Russia handed over a vast archive of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to the World Anti-Doping Agency in January. WADA hoped that would expose years of past doping cover-ups, but instead found the data showed signs of editing.

Kolobkov says Russia's position is there were no "deletions" or "manipulations" and that "a purely technical issue" can explain any discrepancy.

International sports officials have previously said the discrepancies aren't random and there are signs that specific athletes' test results were changed.