Carolina takes on division rival New York

New York Rangers (6-6-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts New York in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

The Hurricanes are 2-3-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 22.4% of chances.

The Rangers are 0-2-0 against the rest of their division. New York averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Haula leads the Hurricanes with eight goals and has totaled 11 points. Sebastian Aho has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 14 points, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists. Ryan Strome has collected five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Erik Haula: day to day (lower-body).

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body).