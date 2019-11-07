Western Conference battle pits San Jose against Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (5-9-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-10-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose and Minnesota face off in Western Conference play.

The Sharks are 3-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The Wild are 3-6-1 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has given up eight power-play goals, killing 83% of opponent chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has recorded 14 total points while scoring five goals and collecting nine assists for the Sharks. Evander Kane has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with five goals and has 11 points. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Melker Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Dylan Gambrell: out (upper-body).

Wild Injuries: None listed.