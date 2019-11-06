Sports
Kent State begins campaign against Hiram
Hiram vs. Kent State (0-0)
Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will be taking on the Terriers of Division III Hiram. Kent State went 22-11 last year and finished fourth in the MAC.
DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 9-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Flashes put up 77.8 points per matchup in those 12 games.
