Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Edmonton face off

St. Louis Blues (10-3-3, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-4-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues face the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers are 2-2-2 in conference matchups. Edmonton has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 26.7% of chances.

The Blues are 6-0-1 in conference matchups. St. Louis ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 13 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 27 points. Connor McDavid has totaled three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 10 goals and has recorded 15 points. David Perron has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: None listed.