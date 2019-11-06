Catherine Kase to coach US Olympic open water team

USA Swimming has named Catherine Kase as open water head coach for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell and Jordan Wilimovsky earned Olympic berths with top-10 finishes in the 10-kilometer race at last summer's world championships in South Korea, where Kase was the head coach.

It's Kase's third Olympic open water coaching stint. She worked with Tunisia in 2012 and the U.S. in 2016.

Kase, who previously went by her maiden name Vogt, is an associate head coach of Southern California's swimming and diving team.

Her assistant will be named later.