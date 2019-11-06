Utah spoils Nevada home opener 79-74

Timmy Allen scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Utah beat Nevada 79-74 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Both Gach added 22 points for Utah.

After Nevada went on an 9-0 run with 8:46 to take a 58-56 lead, Utah answered with a 13-2 run over the next four minutes of the game and never trailed again.

Utah's starting lineup included five underclassmen and two freshmen.

Nevada's Lyndsey Drew scored a career-high 30 points in his return after missing last season to injury. Drew shot 12 of 19 from the field. The rest of the Wolf Pack players shot 32.7% (16 of 49).

Nevada starting guard and Louisiana Tech transfer Jalen Harris suffered a leg injury midway through the first half and did not return.

True freshman Rylan Jones struggled from the floor in his first game at Utah. Jones scored eight points on 2 of 8 shooting with five assists.

The Utes out rebounded Nevada 51-32 and outscored the Wolf Pack 38-26 in the paint. Nevada finished with four offensive rebounds.

Nevada committed 29 fouls to Utah's 16. The Wolf Pack attempted nine free throws to Utah's 35.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: A young Utah team pulled off a tough road win in front of 8,234 fans at Lawlor Events Center.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack dropped its first home game since the 2017-18 (18 straight wins) and Steve Alford lost his first game as Nevada's head coach.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes return to Salt Lake City for their home opener Friday against Mississippi Valley State.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack plays its second of four-straight home games to start the season against Loyola Marymount.