Alipiev lifts Loyola Marymount past Westcliff 105-62

Ivan Alipiev had a career-high 25 points as Loyola Marymount romped past Westcliff 105-62 on Tuesday night.

Alipiev hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Keli Leaupepe had 15 points for Loyola Marymount. Eli Scott added 13 points while dishing out a career-best nine assists. Jonathan Dos Anjos had 12 points for the home team.

The Lions jumped out to an early lead and never slowed, taking a 48-25 lead into the break. They won the second half 57-37. LMU shot 62 percent from the field (39-62) while limiting Westcliff to 20-of-59 shooting.

Jacob Knox had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors. Nick Pete added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Loyola Marymount plays Nevada on the road on Saturday.

