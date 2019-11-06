Tryon scores 13 to carry Portland past Willamette 86-36

Jacob Tryon and Malcolm Porter each scored 13 points and Portland beat Willamette 86-36 on Tuesday night in the Pilots' season opener.

Isaiah White added 11 points and JoJo Walker scored 10 for Portland.

Walker hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-3 opening run and Porter made a layup to give the Pilots a 46-9 lead with 2:47 left in the first half. Willamette missed 30 of its first 35 shots and had scoreless streaks of nearly-seven and five-plus minutes in the first half

Jonathan Watts had 15 points for the Bearcats. Ben Sutton added 10 rebounds.

The game was an exhibition for D-III Willamette.

Portland matches up against USC on the road on Friday.

