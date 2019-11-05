Edwards debuts with 24 points as Georgia beats Catamounts

Georgia's Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against a Western Carolina defender during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Joshua L. Jones

Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start to score 24 points in his much-anticipated debut, and Georgia pulled away late to beat Western Carolina 91-72 on Tuesday night in each team's season-opening game.

Edwards had nine rebounds and three steals. Another freshman guard, Sahvir Wheeler, had 19 points.

Mason Faulkner led Western Carolina with 21 points.

Edwards, perhaps Georgia's most celebrated signee since Dominique Wilkins, hit a 3-pointer with 8:50 remaining to give the Bulldogs a 60-58 lead. The guard whose nickname is "Ant Man" added two more 3s in a 20-8 run that stretched the lead to 71-63.

Edwards fouled out with 2:10 remaining.

Carlos Dotson had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Western Carolina before fouling out with 4:25 remaining.

The game was a matchup of teams trying to improve on disappointing 2018-19 seasons. Georgia was 11-21 in coach Tom Crean's first season. Western Carolina was 7-25.

Georgia forwards Rayshaun Hammonds and Rodney Howard collected three first-half fouls. The foul trouble became more severe when another forward, Amanze Ngumezi collected two quick fouls in the second half, giving him four.

Edwards was called for his third foul on a charge following his steal with about 15 minutes remaining. That left Georgia with five players carrying three or more fouls.

A 3-pointer by Faulkner gave the Catamounts a 49-46 lead before Wheeler made four free throws in a 7-0 run that gave Georgia a 53-49 advantage.

The Bulldogs were without senior guard Jordan Harris, who is ineligible until a Dec. 20 home game against SMU.

Crean announced in brief statement released before the game that the cause for Harris' ineligibility "is an internal matter."

Harris was suspended twice in the 2017-18 season by former coach Mark Fox. The second, termed an "indefinite suspension" carried through the end of the season. Harris averaged 7.8 points last season while starting 13 games.

BIG PICTURE

Western Carolina: The Catamounts led 38-37 while leaning on the inside power of Dotson (6-foot-7, 270 pounds), who was responsible for much of Georgia's foul problems. Onno Steger had 16 points. Faulkner made 5 of 12 3-point shots.

Georgia: Crean's concerns about his team's inexperience proved to be well-founded. Though Edwards was the only freshman starter, five first-year players saw action in the first half. First-game jitters may have contributed to poor shooting, especially in the first half when the Bulldogs made only 12 of 33 shots.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina: The Catamounts will play Gardner-Webb in their home opener on Saturday night.

Georgia: The Bulldogs continue their stretch of four straight home games when they play The Citadel, another team from the Southern Conference, on Nov. 12.