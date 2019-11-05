Lakers G Bradley sidelined by bruised right leg

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, left, works against Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. AP Photo

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been ruled out for Los Angeles' game against Chicago because of a lower right leg contusion.

Bradley got hurt during Sunday's 103-96 victory at San Antonio. He is averaging 10.7 points in six games in his first season with the Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replaced Bradley in the starting lineup Tuesday night.

The Lakers also were without Rajon Rondo, who is coming back from a right calf injury. He has yet to play this season.