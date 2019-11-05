Philadelphia and Carolina square off for conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Carolina square off in Eastern Conference play.

The Flyers have gone 3-2-0 against division opponents. Philadelphia has converted on 23.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 12 power-play goals.

The Hurricanes are 2-2-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks eighth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with seven goals and has totaled 11 points. Jakub Voracek has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with a plus-9 in 14 games played this season. Andrei Svechnikov has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .872 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.