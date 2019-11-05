Kings visit the Maple Leafs following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (5-9-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Los Angeles after the Kings defeated Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 4-2-3 at home. Toronto ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.5 goals on 32.1 shots per game.

The Kings are 2-5-0 on the road. Los Angeles has converted on 9.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring five power-play goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 13 assists and has collected 17 points this season. Morgan Rielly has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 13 points, scoring four goals and adding nine assists. Jeff Carter has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body), Jake Muzzin: day to day (personal).

Kings Injuries: None listed.