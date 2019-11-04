This is how NFL and FSU legend Deion Sanders reacted to Willie Taggart’s firing

Florida State’s firing of Willie Taggart on Sunday came less than two years after he was hired to turnaround a program barely squeeking into a bowl game.

The Seminoles faltered to their first losing season since 1976 in Taggart’s first year, which coincided with their bowl streak snapped at 36 consecutive years.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who starred for multiple NFL teams and Florida State University, reacted to the news via social media.

Here’s what “Prime Time” Deion Sanders said on Twitter:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What coach only gets a year and a half to right a ship that was wrong to begin with? I got time. https://t.co/lQxSwNeT5i — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 3, 2019

The difference between us is vision. I look big picture u look at the now. Now what’s your plan and how long u give it to work. What if your son went to FSU to play and got red shirted and played sparingly his 2nd season. Should u give up on him? I got time. https://t.co/X4LPiJEQCU — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 4, 2019