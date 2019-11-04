Sports

This is how NFL and FSU legend Deion Sanders reacted to Willie Taggart’s firing

Florida State’s firing of Willie Taggart on Sunday came less than two years after he was hired to turnaround a program barely squeeking into a bowl game.

The Seminoles faltered to their first losing season since 1976 in Taggart’s first year, which coincided with their bowl streak snapped at 36 consecutive years.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who starred for multiple NFL teams and Florida State University, reacted to the news via social media.

Here’s what “Prime Time” Deion Sanders said on Twitter:

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  